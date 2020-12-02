22,010 Shares in Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CCL) Purchased by MUFG Securities EMEA plc

MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CCL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 22,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 5.2% in the third quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 54,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 2,702 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 5.6% in the second quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 39,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 105.0% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 97,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after buying an additional 49,794 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 174.3% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 48,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 30,801 shares in the last quarter. 52.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Richard Glasier purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.05 per share, for a total transaction of $140,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,294.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CCL opened at $20.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Carnival Co. & Plc has a fifty-two week low of $7.80 and a fifty-two week high of $51.94.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th. The company reported ($2.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.20) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $31.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.37 million. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 73.40% and a negative return on equity of 15.57%. Equities research analysts expect that Carnival Co. & Plc will post -7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on CCL shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Barclays upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.16.

Carnival Corporation & Plc operates as a leisure travel company. The company's ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, P&O Cruises (Australia), Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

