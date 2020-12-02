2,392 Shares in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Purchased by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 2,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Overstock.com in the third quarter worth $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Overstock.com in the third quarter worth $36,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of Overstock.com in the third quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Overstock.com in the third quarter worth $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Overstock.com in a research report on Monday, August 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Overstock.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Overstock.com in a research report on Friday, September 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded Overstock.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Overstock.com from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.33.

Shares of NASDAQ OSTK opened at $63.14 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Overstock.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.53 and a 1-year high of $128.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.51 and a beta of 4.43.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $731.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.58 million. Overstock.com had a negative return on equity of 21.29% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 110.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.89) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Overstock.com, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th.

In related news, insider Carter Paul Lee sold 10,000 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,289,025. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jonathan E. Johnson III bought 1,000 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.75 per share, with a total value of $55,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,702,568.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States and internationally. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen items, and other related products. It also operates Worldstock Fair Trade, a store that provides handcrafted products; and Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network.

