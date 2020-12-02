25,107 Shares in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Bought by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 25,107 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,958,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet during the third quarter worth $2,329,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in Fortinet by 34.7% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 19,296 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Fortinet by 27.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,742 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fortinet by 0.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 188,783 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fortinet by 4.8% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,594 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 2,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total value of $313,182.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,106,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,587,816.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total value of $783,699.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,995.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,072 shares of company stock valued at $2,574,189. 17.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FTNT stock opened at $122.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $121.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.84. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.20 and a 12-month high of $151.95. The company has a market cap of $19.91 billion, a PE ratio of 45.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.11.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. Fortinet had a return on equity of 48.30% and a net margin of 18.50%. The firm had revenue of $651.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTNT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Fortinet from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Fortinet from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, BidaskClub cut Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.61.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

