4,598 Shares in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Acquired by Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii bought a new position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 4,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Pentair by 11,223.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,106,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,595,000 after purchasing an additional 13,982,185 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Pentair by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 292,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,402,000 after purchasing an additional 35,900 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its holdings in shares of Pentair by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 72,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,306,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Pentair by 8.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 410,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,811,000 after acquiring an additional 31,110 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair during the third quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Pentair stock opened at $51.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.43. Pentair plc has a twelve month low of $22.01 and a twelve month high of $58.82.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $799.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.77 million. Pentair had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 22nd. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is 31.93%.

PNR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pentair from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Pentair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Pentair from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Pentair currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.67.

In related news, Director David A. /Wi Jones sold 10,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total transaction of $545,031.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,268. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

