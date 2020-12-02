5,156 Shares in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Purchased by Barings LLC

Barings LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,156 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GDDY. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the 3rd quarter worth about $158,426,000. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,654,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,306,000 after purchasing an additional 604,444 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,588,672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,498,000 after purchasing an additional 394,065 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 186.5% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 462,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,908,000 after purchasing an additional 301,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 156.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 385,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,232,000 after purchasing an additional 235,011 shares during the last quarter. 87.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Nima Kelly sold 349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total transaction of $27,085.89. Following the sale, the insider now owns 103,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,066,240.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total value of $39,311.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,031.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 141,266 shares of company stock worth $10,785,715 in the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on GoDaddy from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Friday, September 18th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on GoDaddy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Truist Financial upped their price target on GoDaddy from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on GoDaddy from $83.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. GoDaddy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.87.

GDDY stock opened at $81.55 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.32 and its 200-day moving average is $75.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85. The company has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.93. GoDaddy Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.25 and a twelve month high of $89.00.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $844.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $835.25 million. GoDaddy had a positive return on equity of 94.14% and a negative net margin of 15.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

