5N Plus Inc. (VNP.TO) (TSE:VNP) Hits New 52-Week High at $2.65

5N Plus Inc. (VNP.TO) (TSE:VNP) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$2.65 and last traded at C$2.50, with a volume of 112737 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.40.

The firm has a market cap of $210.17 million and a PE ratio of 42.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.88.

About 5N Plus Inc. (VNP.TO) (TSE:VNP)

5N Plus Inc produces and sells engineered materials and specialty chemicals in Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells refined metals, compounds, and alloys, which are primarily used in a range of electronic applications covering various end-markets consisting of security, aerospace, sensing and imaging, renewable energy, and technical materials; and provides recycling services.

