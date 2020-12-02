73,355 Shares in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Acquired by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 73,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,835,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Roku at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,438,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in Roku in the third quarter worth approximately $93,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in shares of Roku during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roku during the 3rd quarter worth $878,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roku during the 3rd quarter worth $1,104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Roku alerts:

In other Roku news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.57, for a total value of $56,172.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,172.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan S. Henricks sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.24, for a total value of $222,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,619,462.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 182,364 shares of company stock valued at $35,742,956. 22.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ROKU stock opened at $285.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Roku, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.22 and a twelve month high of $293.65. The company has a market cap of $36.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -248.44 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.17.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.51. Roku had a negative return on equity of 19.43% and a negative net margin of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $451.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. Roku’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ROKU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Roku from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Roku from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Roku from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Roku from $195.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Roku from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.04.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

Read More: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.