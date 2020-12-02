8,613 Shares in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Purchased by Barings LLC

Barings LLC acquired a new position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 8,613 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 104.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,973 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 38,788 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 73,788 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 14,404 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,550 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 3,966 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 99.7% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 39,635 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 19,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the 2nd quarter worth about $342,000. 94.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALSN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Allison Transmission from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James raised their price target on Allison Transmission from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. ValuEngine lowered Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Bank of America lowered Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Monday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

ALSN opened at $40.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.15 and a 12-month high of $49.73.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $532.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.46 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 46.60% and a net margin of 16.00%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.99%.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

