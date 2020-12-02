Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Bank of America

Equities researchers at Bank of America began coverage on shares of Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AAN. ValuEngine cut Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Aaron’s from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aaron’s in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Aaron’s from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.70.
Shares of NYSE AAN opened at $18.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.62. Aaron’s has a 52-week low of $13.01 and a 52-week high of $67.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.99.
In related news, EVP Robert W. Kamerschen sold 2,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.71, for a total transaction of $156,210.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,131,324.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Aaron’s during the third quarter worth $32,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Aaron’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Aaron’s by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Aaron’s by 435.6% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Aaron’s by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.53% of the company’s stock.
About Aaron’s
Aaron's Holdings Company, Inc, through its subsidiary, Aaron's, Inc, operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and Vive. The company offers its lease-purchase solutions to customers for various products in the furniture and appliance, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattress, and automobile electronics and accessories industries.
