Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Bank of America

Equities researchers at Bank of America began coverage on shares of Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AAN. ValuEngine cut Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Aaron’s from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aaron’s in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Aaron’s from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.70.

Shares of NYSE AAN opened at $18.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.62. Aaron’s has a 52-week low of $13.01 and a 52-week high of $67.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.99.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. Aaron’s had a negative net margin of 5.00% and a positive return on equity of 21.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Aaron’s’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aaron’s will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Robert W. Kamerschen sold 2,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.71, for a total transaction of $156,210.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,131,324.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Aaron’s during the third quarter worth $32,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Aaron’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Aaron’s by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Aaron’s by 435.6% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Aaron’s by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

About Aaron’s

Aaron's Holdings Company, Inc, through its subsidiary, Aaron's, Inc, operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and Vive. The company offers its lease-purchase solutions to customers for various products in the furniture and appliance, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattress, and automobile electronics and accessories industries.

