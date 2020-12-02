ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Stock Holdings Increased by Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii grew its stake in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in ABB were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ABB by 3.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,579,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $371,044,000 after purchasing an additional 484,842 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of ABB by 5.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,469,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,389,000 after purchasing an additional 267,939 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of ABB by 25.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,271,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,803,000 after purchasing an additional 464,494 shares during the last quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of ABB by 2.3% during the second quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 2,203,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,708,000 after purchasing an additional 48,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its holdings in shares of ABB by 0.8% during the second quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 2,051,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,291,000 after purchasing an additional 16,284 shares during the last quarter. 2.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ABB alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ABB opened at $26.67 on Wednesday. ABB Ltd has a one year low of $14.71 and a one year high of $28.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.37 and a 200-day moving average of $24.48. The company has a market capitalization of $57.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.42.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. ABB had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 21.33%. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that ABB Ltd will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ABB shares. TheStreet lowered ABB from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Monday, October 26th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Friday, November 20th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on ABB in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Sunday, October 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

About ABB

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, motion, and robotics and discrete automation products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. The company's Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

Read More: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB).

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.