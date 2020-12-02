ABB (VTX:ABBN) Given a CHF 19.40 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

ABB (VTX:ABBN) has been given a CHF 19.40 target price by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on ABBN. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 20 target price on ABB and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays set a CHF 27 target price on ABB and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 28 target price on ABB and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 21.50 price target on ABB and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a CHF 28 price target on ABB and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. ABB has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of CHF 23.29.

ABB has a fifty-two week low of CHF 21.65 and a fifty-two week high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

