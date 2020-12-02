Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) Cut to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Sunday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on AXDX. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.67.

NASDAQ AXDX opened at $7.75 on Friday. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $4.53 and a 1-year high of $19.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.45 and a 200-day moving average of $11.68. The company has a market cap of $441.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 2.67.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.33). Accelerate Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 697.50% and a negative return on equity of 5,681.44%. Research analysts predict that Accelerate Diagnostics will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Accelerate Diagnostics news, CFO Steven Reichling sold 39,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $373,625.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,975.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AXDX. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in the first quarter worth $318,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 16.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 857,069 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,016,000 after purchasing an additional 118,620 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 3.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 621,685 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,179,000 after purchasing an additional 22,462 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in the second quarter worth $256,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 17.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 68,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. 51.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Accelerate Diagnostics

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms, as well as yeast.

