Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Hits New 52-Week High at $52.59

Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $52.59 and last traded at $51.95, with a volume of 17912 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.84.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on Accolade from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Accolade from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Accolade from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Accolade from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Accolade from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.67.

Get Accolade alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.33.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $36.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.96 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Accolade, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Accolade in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Accolade in the third quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Accolade in the third quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accolade in the third quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Accolade in the third quarter valued at approximately $412,000. 5.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accolade Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACCD)

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and with multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

Further Reading: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Accolade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accolade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.