Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AYI. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Acuity Brands in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.30.

Shares of AYI stock opened at $119.41 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.72. Acuity Brands has a 52 week low of $67.46 and a 52 week high of $143.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th. The electronics maker reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.32. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The firm had revenue of $891.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Acuity Brands by 97.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,992 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,731,000 after purchasing an additional 27,659 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Acuity Brands in the second quarter worth $213,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Acuity Brands by 120.1% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 17,567 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 9,587 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Acuity Brands by 7.1% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 59,807 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Acuity Brands in the second quarter worth $632,000. 96.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

