Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Upgraded to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) from a c rating to a b- rating in a report published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Acuity Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Acuity Brands in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a sell rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $98.30.

NYSE:AYI opened at $119.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.33. Acuity Brands has a 12 month low of $67.46 and a 12 month high of $143.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.72.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th. The electronics maker reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.32. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The firm had revenue of $891.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Acuity Brands will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 19th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 16th. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is presently 6.92%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 33.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Acuity Brands by 1.8% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,979 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Acuity Brands by 9.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,808 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Acuity Brands by 2.8% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,980 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Acuity Brands by 0.7% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 37,129 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,555,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.82% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

