Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Given New $37.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.71% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ADNT. ValuEngine cut shares of Adient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Adient from $15.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Adient from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Adient from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Adient from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adient currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.69.

ADNT opened at $33.12 on Wednesday. Adient has a twelve month low of $5.90 and a twelve month high of $33.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 3.16.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 29th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.19. Adient had a negative net margin of 3.96% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Adient will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its holdings in Adient by 61,877.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 5,206,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,484,000 after acquiring an additional 5,197,669 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Adient by 517.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,866,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,070,000 after buying an additional 2,402,086 shares during the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Adient during the second quarter worth $14,503,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Adient during the second quarter worth $5,378,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Adient by 16.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,235,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,700,000 after purchasing an additional 313,592 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

About Adient

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. It offers seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, trim covers, and fabrics. The company also produces instrument panels, floor consoles, door panels, overhead consoles, cockpit systems, decorative trims, and other automotive interior products.

