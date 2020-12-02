aelf Reaches Market Capitalization of $65.76 Million (ELF)

aelf (CURRENCY:ELF) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 2nd. aelf has a total market capitalization of $65.76 million and approximately $30.84 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, aelf has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar. One aelf token can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000638 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.66 or 0.00072165 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005312 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.50 or 0.00435816 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00021204 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005282 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003328 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00027252 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

aelf Token Profile

aelf is a token. Its launch date was September 13th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 544,480,200 tokens. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain . The official website for aelf is aelf.io . aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

aelf Token Trading

aelf can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

