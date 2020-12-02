Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on A. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Cleveland Research raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agilent Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.13.

A opened at $115.36 on Wednesday. Agilent Technologies has a twelve month low of $61.13 and a twelve month high of $118.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.02.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 21.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Michael Tang sold 2,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.16, for a total transaction of $258,107.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,598,701.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 6,666 shares of company stock valued at $712,318 in the last three months.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in A. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 374.7% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 451 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

