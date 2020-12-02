AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) vs. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Head-To-Head Comparison

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) and AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and AGNC Investment’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pebblebrook Hotel Trust $1.61 billion 1.54 $115.44 million $2.63 7.21 AGNC Investment $693.00 million 12.07 $688.00 million $2.16 7.10

AGNC Investment has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Pebblebrook Hotel Trust. AGNC Investment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pebblebrook Hotel Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and AGNC Investment, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pebblebrook Hotel Trust 2 7 3 0 2.08 AGNC Investment 0 4 11 0 2.73

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust presently has a consensus price target of $17.29, suggesting a potential downside of 8.75%. AGNC Investment has a consensus price target of $15.15, suggesting a potential downside of 1.24%. Given AGNC Investment’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe AGNC Investment is more favorable than Pebblebrook Hotel Trust.

Dividends

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. AGNC Investment pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.4%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust pays out 1.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. AGNC Investment pays out 66.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and AGNC Investment has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

57.4% of AGNC Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of AGNC Investment shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and AGNC Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pebblebrook Hotel Trust -3.57% -0.84% -0.46% AGNC Investment -17.91% 16.29% 1.62%

Risk & Volatility

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a beta of 1.65, meaning that its stock price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AGNC Investment has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

AGNC Investment beats Pebblebrook Hotel Trust on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs). Its agency securities include agency residential mortgage-backed securities (Agency RMBS) and to-be-announced forward contracts (TBAs). Its Non-Agency Securities include credit risk transfer securities (CRT), non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (Non-Agency RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS).

