Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Sold by Barings LLC

Barings LLC decreased its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 65.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,295 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,480 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 980,332 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $320,921,000 after purchasing an additional 43,305 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 970,207 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $266,264,000 after purchasing an additional 42,452 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $148,017,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 88.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 455,194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $149,012,000 after purchasing an additional 213,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 404,371 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $110,976,000 after purchasing an additional 69,138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Align Technology alerts:

In related news, SVP Yuval Shaked sold 1,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.10, for a total value of $432,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Zelko Relic sold 22,886 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.00, for a total value of $11,008,166.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,502 shares in the company, valued at $17,557,462. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,887 shares of company stock worth $68,176,174 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

ALGN opened at $500.10 on Wednesday. Align Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $127.88 and a one year high of $508.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $435.39 and its 200-day moving average is $326.21. The company has a market capitalization of $39.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75, a P/E/G ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.75.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.02. The company had revenue of $734.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.55 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 68.99% and a net margin of 76.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. Research analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Align Technology from $450.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Align Technology from $460.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine raised Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. TheStreet raised Align Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $487.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Align Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $416.64.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.