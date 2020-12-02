Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Shares Sold by Barings LLC

Barings LLC reduced its holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,971 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 14,921 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allegion by 0.3% in the third quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 26,668 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allegion by 38.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 401 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Allegion by 4.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,618 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allegion by 55.9% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 396 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allegion by 0.6% in the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,931 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,855,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ALLE opened at $115.00 on Wednesday. Allegion plc has a 52 week low of $77.37 and a 52 week high of $139.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.49 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.90.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.45. Allegion had a return on equity of 63.43% and a net margin of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $728.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALLE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Allegion from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Allegion from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Allegion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Bank of America raised Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Allegion in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.44.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

