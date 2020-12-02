Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) Shares Bought by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) by 13.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,948 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $1,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LNT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 314,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,068,000 after purchasing an additional 86,855 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond raised its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 33,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 956.9% in the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,304,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086,510 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,653,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 30,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 5,584 shares in the last quarter. 71.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alliant Energy stock opened at $53.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.06. Alliant Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $37.66 and a twelve month high of $60.28.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $920.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $902.77 million. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.76%.

A number of analysts recently commented on LNT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alliant Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.17.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

