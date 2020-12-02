AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 4,316 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 24.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,275 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 4,316 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 79.6% during the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 817 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1,640.0% in the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Comcast from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.33.

CMCSA stock opened at $51.02 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.36. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $31.70 and a twelve month high of $52.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $233.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.93.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The cable giant reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.14. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

