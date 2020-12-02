Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Upgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Sunday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on DOX. ValuEngine raised shares of Amdocs from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Amdocs from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $75.00.

Amdocs stock opened at $66.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.67. Amdocs has a twelve month low of $44.05 and a twelve month high of $77.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.55 and a 200-day moving average of $60.46.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Amdocs will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.327 per share. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.26%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in Amdocs by 89.8% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 27,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 13,129 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Amdocs by 196.0% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 107,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,035,000 after acquiring an additional 71,288 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Amdocs by 84.7% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 84,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,161,000 after acquiring an additional 38,861 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Amdocs by 2.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,736,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,734,000 after acquiring an additional 41,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in Amdocs during the second quarter worth $1,147,000. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, cable and satellite, entertainment, media industry, and other service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE, a line of services, including offer end-to-end systems integration, managed, testing, data and intelligence, cloud, digital business operations, and consulting services that address various service provider business imperatives, including consumer experience and monetization, media and digital services, enterprise and connected society, open cloud networks, new domains and disruptions, and services and hybrid operations.

