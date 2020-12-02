América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its holdings in shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) by 2.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 188,038 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 4,869 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $2,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of América Móvil by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 66,938 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 26,437 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of América Móvil by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 109,893 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of América Móvil by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,169,746 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $14,610,000 after purchasing an additional 234,220 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of América Móvil by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 52,152 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 12,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of América Móvil by 129.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 285,007 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,560,000 after purchasing an additional 160,685 shares during the last quarter. 6.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMX opened at $14.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.22 billion, a PE ratio of 36.83, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.60. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $10.12 and a 1 year high of $18.03.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $11.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.43 billion. América Móvil had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 12.08%. Analysts predict that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AMX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Barclays raised their target price on América Móvil from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on América Móvil in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “speculative buy” rating and a $4.50 target price for the company. Finally, New Street Research upgraded América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. América Móvil currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.43.

América Móvil Company Profile

AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

