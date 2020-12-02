American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV cut its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,900 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 514 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in American Express by 170.7% in the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 10,497,498 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $999,362,000 after purchasing an additional 6,619,218 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in American Express by 95.8% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,559,726 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $520,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719,850 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Express by 6.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,537,738 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $4,335,193,000 after buying an additional 2,645,570 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the second quarter valued at $168,977,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of American Express by 25.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,716,861 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $660,641,000 after buying an additional 1,559,432 shares in the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

In other news, insider Anna Marrs sold 2,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total value of $246,771.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 14,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total value of $1,435,994.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,358,906.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:AXP opened at $119.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.59. The stock has a market cap of $96.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.22. American Express has a 1 year low of $67.00 and a 1 year high of $138.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The payment services company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company’s revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AXP shares. DZ Bank raised American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. 140166 cut American Express from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 9th. UBS Group raised American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.58.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

Featured Story: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.