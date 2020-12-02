American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Woodmark from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of American Woodmark from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of American Woodmark from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of American Woodmark from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of American Woodmark from $79.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Woodmark currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $92.40.

AMWD stock opened at $89.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.07. American Woodmark has a 52 week low of $35.30 and a 52 week high of $117.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.68 and its 200 day moving average is $80.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 2.43.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $448.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.50 million. American Woodmark had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 14.88%. As a group, analysts forecast that American Woodmark will post 7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel T. Hendrix sold 4,175 shares of American Woodmark stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.61, for a total transaction of $357,421.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,131.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in American Woodmark by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,483,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,039,000 after acquiring an additional 35,848 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in American Woodmark by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 641,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,404,000 after acquiring an additional 137,796 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in American Woodmark by 2.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 449,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,166,000 after buying an additional 12,253 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in American Woodmark by 2.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 420,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,840,000 after buying an additional 9,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in American Woodmark by 0.5% in the third quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 325,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,568,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. 82.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About American Woodmark

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. It offers made-to-order cabinetry in approximately 550 cabinet lines, which include 100 door designs in a range of painted or stained finishes, or engineered finishes under the Duraform name; and fronts made in various wood species, including maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered materials.

