AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Stock Position Lifted by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,198 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $4,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,431,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,954,000 after purchasing an additional 66,502 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,266,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,762,000 after purchasing an additional 794,449 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,150,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,477,000 after purchasing an additional 900,744 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,932,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,225,000 after purchasing an additional 510,954 shares during the period. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,781,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,659,000 after purchasing an additional 181,421 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ABC. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. UBS Group increased their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $99.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. TheStreet cut AmerisourceBergen from a “b+” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.90.

Shares of ABC stock opened at $102.19 on Wednesday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1 year low of $72.06 and a 1 year high of $111.25. The stock has a market cap of $20.87 billion, a PE ratio of -6.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.52 and its 200-day moving average is $99.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.98.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.02. AmerisourceBergen had a positive return on equity of 65.93% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. The company had revenue of $49.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. This is a boost from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.28%.

In other news, EVP Gina Clark sold 3,097 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.20, for a total transaction of $291,737.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,395,384.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John G. Chou sold 5,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.88, for a total value of $531,517.76. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,301 shares of company stock worth $1,371,635. 28.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

