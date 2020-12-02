Amoveo Market Cap Reaches $1.03 Million (VEO)

Amoveo (CURRENCY:VEO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 2nd. In the last seven days, Amoveo has traded down 35.4% against the dollar. One Amoveo coin can currently be bought for approximately $15.14 or 0.00080000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitibu, HitBTC and Graviex. Amoveo has a market capitalization of $1.03 million and approximately $13.00 worth of Amoveo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.66 or 0.00072165 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005312 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $82.50 or 0.00435816 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00021204 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005282 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003328 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00027252 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Amoveo Coin Profile

Amoveo (CRYPTO:VEO) is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2018. Amoveo’s total supply is 69,838 coins and its circulating supply is 68,033 coins. The Reddit community for Amoveo is /r/Amoveo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Amoveo’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Amoveo’s official website is amoveo.io

Buying and Selling Amoveo

