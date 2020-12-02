Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ampco-Pittsburgh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine cut Ampco-Pittsburgh from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th.

Shares of AP opened at $4.10 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.48 million, a PE ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.23. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a 1 year low of $1.94 and a 1 year high of $5.23.

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 2.62%. Analysts predict that Ampco-Pittsburgh will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder United Corp Crawford bought 41,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.53 per share, with a total value of $146,142.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 275,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $973,210.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AP. RBF Capital LLC grew its holdings in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 22.5% during the second quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 116,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 21,398 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Ampco-Pittsburgh during the second quarter worth $31,000. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 2.1% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 483,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 52.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 18.3% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 83,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. 44.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ampco-Pittsburgh

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells custom designed engineering products to commercial and industrial users in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products; and Air and Liquid Processing.

