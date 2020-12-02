Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Upgraded by TheStreet to “C”

TheStreet upgraded shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) from a d rating to a c rating in a report published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on AP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th.

Ampco-Pittsburgh stock opened at $4.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.48 million, a PE ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.23. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a twelve month low of $1.94 and a twelve month high of $5.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.26 and a 200-day moving average of $3.50.

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 11.12%. Equities analysts anticipate that Ampco-Pittsburgh will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder United Corp Crawford acquired 41,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.53 per share, with a total value of $146,142.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 275,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $973,210.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 14.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 52.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 483,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 83,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RBF Capital LLC raised its holdings in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 116,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 21,398 shares during the last quarter. 44.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Company Profile

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells custom designed engineering products to commercial and industrial users in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products; and Air and Liquid Processing.

