Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Purchased by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,641 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in Amphenol during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 65.7% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 237 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the second quarter worth $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 50.5% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 283 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Amphenol during the second quarter worth $47,000. 89.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Zachary W. Raley sold 242,019 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.18, for a total transaction of $28,359,786.42. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,216,061.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 42,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.25, for a total value of $4,588,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,496,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 504,419 shares of company stock valued at $59,500,848. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:APH opened at $131.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $39.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.73, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $63.05 and a 1-year high of $133.55.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The electronics maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 14.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a boost from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.74%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on APH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Amphenol currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.75.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

