Analysts Anticipate Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) to Post $0.45 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) will announce $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Movado Group’s earnings. Movado Group reported earnings per share of $0.15 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 200%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Movado Group will report full-year earnings of $0.52 per share for the current financial year. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Movado Group.

Get Movado Group alerts:

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.22. Movado Group had a positive return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 26.64%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Movado Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th.

Movado Group stock opened at $16.87 on Friday. Movado Group has a 12 month low of $8.12 and a 12 month high of $22.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $391.06 million, a PE ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 0.65.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Movado Group during the third quarter valued at $305,000. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in Movado Group by 129.8% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 31,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 17,549 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Movado Group by 133.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 14,166 shares during the period. BCJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Movado Group during the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Movado Group by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.11% of the company’s stock.

About Movado Group

Movado Group, Inc designs, develops, sources, markets, and distributes watches in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands; and Company Stores. The company offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT owned brands, as well as under the Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, SCUDERIA FERRARI, Rebecca Minkoff, and Uri Minkoff licensed brands.

See Also: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Movado Group (MOV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Movado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Movado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.