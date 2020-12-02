Analysts Expect Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI) to Post $0.88 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI) will report earnings of $0.88 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Inphi’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.86 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.89. Inphi reported earnings per share of $0.47 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 87.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inphi will report full year earnings of $3.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.24 to $3.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $3.97. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Inphi.

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $180.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.67 million. Inphi had a negative net margin of 14.44% and a positive return on equity of 10.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share.

IPHI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Northland Securities raised Inphi from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Inphi from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Inphi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Inphi from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Inphi from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.21.

In other Inphi news, CEO Ford Tamer sold 480,621 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.54, for a total transaction of $69,468,959.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 493,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,312,133.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John Edmunds sold 11,034 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.49, for a total value of $1,141,908.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 139,066 shares in the company, valued at $14,391,940.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 492,388 shares of company stock worth $70,686,851 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Inphi by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Inphi by 319.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 360,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,506,000 after purchasing an additional 274,878 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of Inphi in the 2nd quarter worth $1,223,000. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Inphi in the 3rd quarter worth $1,847,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Inphi by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 102,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,985,000 after purchasing an additional 22,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Inphi stock opened at $153.20 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $137.92 and a 200-day moving average of $121.03. Inphi has a 1 year low of $55.72 and a 1 year high of $157.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.31.

Inphi Company Profile

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications and cloud markets the United States, China, Thailand, and internationally. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption; and semiconductor solutions that are designed to address bandwidth bottlenecks in networks, maximize throughput and minimize latency in computing environments, and enable the rollout of communications and datacenter infrastructures.

