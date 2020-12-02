Analysts Expect Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) to Announce $0.29 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) will post $0.29 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Newmark Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the lowest is $0.22. Newmark Group posted earnings of $0.52 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 44.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Newmark Group will report full-year earnings of $0.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.06. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Newmark Group.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $435.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.30 million. Newmark Group had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 33.13%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NMRK. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Newmark Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Newmark Group from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Newmark Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Newmark Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Newmark Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.90.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Newmark Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in Newmark Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Newmark Group by 399.2% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 187,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 150,116 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Newmark Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,559,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Newmark Group by 90.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 358,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 170,713 shares during the last quarter. 51.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Newmark Group stock opened at $7.14 on Friday. Newmark Group has a 1-year low of $2.49 and a 1-year high of $13.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.47%.

Newmark Group Company Profile

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment sales; and agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, and diligence and underwriting, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance, loan sales, mortgage broking and equity-raising under the Newmark Knight Frank name.

