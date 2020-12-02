Analysts Expect Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) will announce $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Sally Beauty’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the highest is $0.65. Sally Beauty also reported earnings of $0.47 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sally Beauty will report full-year earnings of $1.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $2.01. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sally Beauty.

Get Sally Beauty alerts:

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.07. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 3.18% and a negative return on equity of 305.73%. The company had revenue of $957.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sally Beauty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Sally Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.29.

In other news, Director Edward W. Rabin acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.04 per share, with a total value of $44,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 31,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,359.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christian A. Brickman acquired 11,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.94 per share, with a total value of $124,169.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 457,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,005,826.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBH. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 20.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,690 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after buying an additional 12,797 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sally Beauty during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 25.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,745 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 5,892 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 147.8% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 65,311 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 38,957 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 27.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 2,616 shares during the period.

NYSE SBH opened at $11.76 on Friday. Sally Beauty has a 52-week low of $6.28 and a 52-week high of $19.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.99 and a 200-day moving average of $11.53.

About Sally Beauty

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers and salon professionals.

Further Reading: What are earnings reports?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sally Beauty (SBH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sally Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sally Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.