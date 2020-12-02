AnalytixInsight Inc. (ALY.V) (CVE:ALY) Hits New 12-Month High at $0.79

AnalytixInsight Inc. (ALY.V) (CVE:ALY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.79 and last traded at C$0.78, with a volume of 86625 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.72.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.53, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.50. The stock has a market cap of $36.30 million and a P/E ratio of -30.00.

About AnalytixInsight Inc. (ALY.V) (CVE:ALY)

AnalytixInsight Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial research and content for investors, information providers, finance portals, and media in Canada, the United States, and the European Union. The company operates capitalcube, an online portal that offers company analysis, such as fundamental research, portfolio evaluation, and screening tools on approximately 50,000 global equities and North American ETFs.

