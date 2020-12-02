Analyzing Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) and Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:OASMY)

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) and Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:OASMY) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

57.2% of Albireo Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.0% of Albireo Pharma shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Albireo Pharma and Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ)’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Albireo Pharma $9.64 million 74.71 -$62.72 million ($5.04) -7.49 Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) $20.95 million 9.81 -$1.15 million ($0.01) -137.50

Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) has higher revenue and earnings than Albireo Pharma. Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Albireo Pharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Albireo Pharma has a beta of 1.66, suggesting that its share price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) has a beta of 0.27, suggesting that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Albireo Pharma and Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Albireo Pharma -751.53% -71.22% -42.91% Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) -7.41% -2.44% -1.84%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Albireo Pharma and Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ), as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Albireo Pharma 0 0 8 0 3.00 Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) 0 0 0 0 N/A

Albireo Pharma currently has a consensus price target of $68.29, suggesting a potential upside of 80.89%. Given Albireo Pharma’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Albireo Pharma is more favorable than Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ).

Summary

Albireo Pharma beats Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Albireo Pharma

Albireo Pharma, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of bile acid modulators for the treatment of orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal disorders. It pipeline products include Odevixibat, A3384, and Elobixibat. The company was founded by Jan Peter Mattsson and Per-Göran Gillberg on December 8, 2003 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

About Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ)

Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells drugs in the field of human and veterinary oncology primarily in Sweden. It focuses on manufacturing formulations based on cytostatics. The company offers Apealea/Paclical for the treatment of ovarian cancer that has completed phase III clinical trial, as well as in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer; and Docetaxel micellar, a patented formulation of cytostatic docetaxel in combination with XR-17 that has completed pre-clinical trial for the treatment of prostate cancer. It also provides Doxophos, a patented formulation of cytostatic doxorubicin in combination with XR-17 Doxorubicin for the treatment of various forms of cancers, including blood, skeleton, breast, prostate, and lungs; and KB9520, a substance that is in pre-clinical stage to reduce the side effects of cytostatics treatment. In addition, the company's animal health product portfolio includes Paccal Vet, a patented formulation of paclitaxel for the treatment of mammary carcinoma; and Doxophos Vet, a patented formulation of doxorubicin for the treatment of lymphoma. Additionally, its technology platform portfolio comprises XR-19, an internal technology, which is under assessment process for a dual encapsulation technology; and XR-17, a proprietary solubility-enhancing technology platform in oncology and other therapeutic areas. Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Uppsala, Sweden.

