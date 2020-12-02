Analyzing BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) and Truxton (OTCMKTS:TRUX)

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) and Truxton (OTCMKTS:TRUX) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for BancorpSouth Bank and Truxton, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BancorpSouth Bank 0 6 2 0 2.25 Truxton 0 0 0 0 N/A

BancorpSouth Bank currently has a consensus price target of $25.83, indicating a potential downside of 1.36%. Given BancorpSouth Bank’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe BancorpSouth Bank is more favorable than Truxton.

Profitability

This table compares BancorpSouth Bank and Truxton’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BancorpSouth Bank 19.81% 9.37% 1.08% Truxton 31.65% N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

BancorpSouth Bank has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Truxton has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BancorpSouth Bank and Truxton’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BancorpSouth Bank $1.06 billion 2.54 $234.26 million $2.51 10.43 Truxton $31.63 million 4.12 $9.74 million N/A N/A

BancorpSouth Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Truxton.

Dividends

BancorpSouth Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.74 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Truxton pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. BancorpSouth Bank pays out 29.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. BancorpSouth Bank has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. BancorpSouth Bank is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

53.5% of BancorpSouth Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of BancorpSouth Bank shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

BancorpSouth Bank beats Truxton on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BancorpSouth Bank

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. The company operates through Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other segments. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans, including term loans, lines of credit, equipment and receivable financing, and agricultural loans; a range of short-to-medium term secured and unsecured commercial loans to businesses for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; and construction loans to real estate developers for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential subdivisions. In addition, it offers fixed and adjustable rate residential mortgage loans secured by owner-occupied property; residential construction loans; second mortgage loans; and home equity lines of credit, as well as non-residential consumer loans that consist of automobile, recreation vehicle, boat, personal, and deposit account secured loans, as well as issues credit cards. Further, the company operates as an agent for the sale of commercial lines of insurance; and offers a line of property and casualty, life, health, and employee benefits products and services. Additionally, it provides credit related products, trust and investment management, asset management, retirement and savings solutions, and estate planning and annuity products. It operates in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Tennessee, Texas, and Illinois. The company was formerly known as BancorpSouth, Inc. and changed its name to BancorpSouth Bank in October 2017. BancorpSouth Bank was founded in 1876 and is headquartered in Tupelo, Mississippi.

About Truxton

Truxton Corporation operates as the holding company for Truxton Trust Company that provides various banking, investment management, and trust administration services to individuals, businesses, and charitable institutions. The company's primary deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as demand deposits and certificates of deposit; and primary lending products comprise residential and commercial real estate mortgages, commercial loans, construction and land development loans, and consumer loans. It also provides wealth management services, such as asset management, trust, financial and retirement planning, estate administration and planning, life insurance, and family office services, as well as treasury management services. In addition, the company offers online and mobile banking, Xpress deposit, and online bill payment services. The company was formerly known as NBT Holdings Inc. and changed its name to Truxton Corporation in May 2013. Truxton Corporation was founded in 2004 and is based in Nashville, Tennessee.

