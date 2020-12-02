Analyzing The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) & cbdMD (NYSE:YCBD)

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) and cbdMD (NYSE:YCBD) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get The Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

This table compares The Estée Lauder Companies and cbdMD’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Estée Lauder Companies 4.38% 32.72% 7.91% cbdMD 75.10% 61.77% 39.52%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for The Estée Lauder Companies and cbdMD, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Estée Lauder Companies 1 3 14 0 2.72 cbdMD 0 0 0 0 N/A

The Estée Lauder Companies presently has a consensus target price of $229.35, indicating a potential downside of 7.21%. Given The Estée Lauder Companies’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe The Estée Lauder Companies is more favorable than cbdMD.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

48.7% of The Estée Lauder Companies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.7% of cbdMD shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.0% of The Estée Lauder Companies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 32.3% of cbdMD shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

The Estée Lauder Companies has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, cbdMD has a beta of 1.57, suggesting that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares The Estée Lauder Companies and cbdMD’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Estée Lauder Companies $14.29 billion 6.25 $684.00 million $4.12 59.99 cbdMD $23.65 million 6.10 -$50.43 million N/A N/A

The Estée Lauder Companies has higher revenue and earnings than cbdMD.

Summary

The Estée Lauder Companies beats cbdMD on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools. It also provides fragrance products in various forms comprising eau de parfum sprays and colognes, as well as lotions, powders, creams, candles, and soaps; and hair care products that include shampoos, conditioners, styling products, treatment, finishing sprays, and hair color products, as well as sells ancillary products and services. The company offers its products under EstÃ©e Lauder, Aramis, Clinique, Lab Series, Origins, MÂ·AÂ·C, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Aveda, Jo Malone London, Bumble and bumble, Darphin, Smashbox, Le Labo, Editions de Parfums FrÃ©dÃ©ric Malle, GLAMGLOW, By Kilian, BECCA, Too Faced, RODIN olio lusso, FLIRT!, Kiton, and Tom Ford brands. It also holds license arrangements for Tommy Hilfiger, Donna Karan New York, DKNY, Michael Kors, Ermenegildo Zegna, Dr. Andrew Weil, TOM FORD BEAUTY, AERIN, and Tory Burch brands. The company sells its products through department stores, specialty-multi retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and salons and spas; freestanding stores; its own and authorized retailer Websites; third-party online malls; stores in airports and on cruise ships; in-flight and duty-free shops; and self-select outlets. It has operations in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. has a joint development agreement with Atropos Therapeutics Inc. to discover senomodulators. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

cbdMD Company Profile

cbdMD, Inc. produces and distributes various cannibidiol (CBD) products. It owns and operates the consumer hemp-based CBD brand, cbdMD. The company's product categories include CBD tinctures, capsules, gummies, bath bombs, topical creams, and animal treats and oils. It also offers pet related CBD products under the Paw CBD brand name. The company distributes its products through an e-commerce Website, wholesalers, and various brick and mortar retailers in the United States. The company was formerly known as Level Brands, Inc. and changed its name to cbdMD, Inc. in May 2019. cbdMD, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.