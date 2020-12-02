ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Stock Position Lifted by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) by 46.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,794 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,624 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ANGI Homeservices were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ANGI. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,900,000. Clearfield Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in ANGI Homeservices in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,978,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in ANGI Homeservices in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,011,000. Think Investments LP purchased a new stake in ANGI Homeservices in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,482,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ANGI Homeservices in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,052,000. 19.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other ANGI Homeservices news, COO Craig M. Smith sold 371,738 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total transaction of $3,873,509.96. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,180,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,304,321.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.19, for a total value of $121,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 348,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,249,507.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 391,738 shares of company stock worth $4,105,510 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGI opened at $12.28 on Wednesday. ANGI Homeservices Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.10 and a 52-week high of $17.05. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,229.23 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.06 and its 200 day moving average is $12.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $389.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.71 million. ANGI Homeservices had a return on equity of 0.62% and a net margin of 0.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ANGI Homeservices Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ANGI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered ANGI Homeservices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their price objective on ANGI Homeservices from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. TheStreet downgraded ANGI Homeservices from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on ANGI Homeservices from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on ANGI Homeservices in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.29.

ANGI Homeservices Inc operates a digital marketplace for home services, connecting consumers with home service professionals in the United States and internationally. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects; and provides consumers with tools and resources to find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as offers online appointment booking.

