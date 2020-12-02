Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:AAUKF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:AAUKF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of AAUKF stock opened at $29.50 on Wednesday. Anglo American has a 1 year low of $12.56 and a 1 year high of $31.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.37.

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

