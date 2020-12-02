Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Sold by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV decreased its holdings in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,839 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Anthem were worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 6.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,979,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,425,000 after buying an additional 477,208 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Anthem by 91.9% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,605,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204,964 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Anthem by 8.4% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,068,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,679,000 after purchasing an additional 237,568 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Anthem by 0.3% in the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,159,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,901,000 after purchasing an additional 7,154 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Anthem by 5.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,342,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,896,000 after purchasing an additional 68,925 shares during the period. 78.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Anthem alerts:

In related news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,834 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.95, for a total value of $1,703,236.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,437,653.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 4,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,306,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,529,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ANTM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Anthem from $349.00 to $337.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Anthem from $324.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Anthem from $330.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Anthem from $325.00 to $338.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Anthem from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.94.

ANTM stock opened at $313.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $78.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $306.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $281.11. Anthem, Inc. has a 52 week low of $171.03 and a 52 week high of $338.20.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $30.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.81 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. As a group, analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 4th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Anthem’s payout ratio is 19.55%.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Read More: How to interpret the current ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.