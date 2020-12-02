Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Lifted to “Neutral” at Credit Suisse Group

Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) was upgraded by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Antofagasta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Antofagasta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Antofagasta from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Antofagasta alerts:

Shares of ANFGF stock opened at $16.78 on Wednesday. Antofagasta has a one year low of $7.30 and a one year high of $16.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.13.

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company produces copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Antofagasta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antofagasta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.