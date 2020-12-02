Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Lifted to “Neutral” at Credit Suisse Group

Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) was upgraded by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Antofagasta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Antofagasta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Antofagasta from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.
Shares of ANFGF stock opened at $16.78 on Wednesday. Antofagasta has a one year low of $7.30 and a one year high of $16.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.13.
Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃvar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company produces copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.
