Apache (NASDAQ:APA) versus EnerNorth Industries (OTCMKTS:ENYNF) Head to Head Contrast

Apache (NASDAQ:APA) and EnerNorth Industries (OTCMKTS:ENYNF) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Apache and EnerNorth Industries’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apache $6.41 billion 0.73 -$3.55 billion N/A N/A EnerNorth Industries N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

EnerNorth Industries has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Apache.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

81.0% of Apache shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Apache shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of EnerNorth Industries shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Apache and EnerNorth Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Apache 0 1 1 0 2.50 EnerNorth Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

Apache currently has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 13.18%. Given Apache’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Apache is more favorable than EnerNorth Industries.

Profitability

This table compares Apache and EnerNorth Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apache -162.10% -48.58% -2.51% EnerNorth Industries N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Apache has a beta of 4.83, suggesting that its stock price is 383% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EnerNorth Industries has a beta of 0.51, suggesting that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Apache beats EnerNorth Industries on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Apache

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region. It also holds onshore assets in Egypt's Western desert; and offshore assets in the North Sea region, including the United Kingdom. In addition, the company has an offshore exploration program in Suriname. As of December 31, 2019, it had total estimated proved reserves of 551 million barrels of crude oil, 186 million barrels of NGLs, and 1.6 trillion cubic feet of natural gas. Apache Corporation was founded in 1954 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About EnerNorth Industries

EnerNorth Industries, Inc. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It holds oil and gas interests located in the Canadian Provinces of Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Ontario. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

