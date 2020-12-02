Apex Global Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:APEX) Short Interest Update

Apex Global Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:APEX) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decline of 81.4% from the October 31st total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 105,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

APEX opened at $3.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Apex Global Brands has a one year low of $2.25 and a one year high of $23.30.

Apex Global Brands (OTCMKTS:APEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The company reported ($2.52) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.38 million for the quarter. Apex Global Brands had a negative net margin of 59.35% and a negative return on equity of 90.75%.

Apex Global Brands Inc, a brand ownership and marketing company, creates and manages lifestyle brands worldwide. The company's brand portfolio that spans multiple consumer product categories and retail tiers includes Cherokee, Hi-Tec, Magnum, 50 Peaks, Interceptor, Hawk Signature, Tony Hawk, Point Cove, Carole Little, Everyday California, and Sideout.

