Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Lifted to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Sunday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Appian from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Barclays raised their target price on Appian from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank downgraded Appian from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Truist raised their target price on Appian from $52.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Appian from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Appian presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.10.

Appian stock opened at $137.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.36 and its 200-day moving average is $66.43. The company has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -249.27 and a beta of 0.99. Appian has a 12 month low of $29.07 and a 12 month high of $216.41.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $77.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.86 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 15.16% and a negative net margin of 13.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. Analysts expect that Appian will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Appian news, insider Robert Charles Kramer sold 64,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total transaction of $5,121,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,713,207.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Steven Lynch sold 5,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.84, for a total value of $574,556.92. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 153,917 shares of company stock valued at $14,456,223. 50.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APPN. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Appian in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Appian by 1,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Appian in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Appian by 110.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Appian in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 38.58% of the company’s stock.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded.

