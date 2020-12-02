Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Price Target Cut to $20.00

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) had its target price lowered by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 178.55% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Applied DNA Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine raised Applied DNA Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a report on Tuesday, August 11th.

Shares of APDN opened at $7.18 on Monday. Applied DNA Sciences has a twelve month low of $2.52 and a twelve month high of $16.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Applied DNA Sciences by 1,731.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 56,385 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences during the second quarter worth about $83,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 575.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 10,534 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Applied DNA Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 7.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Applied DNA Sciences

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc engages in polymerase chain reaction-based DNA manufacturing that enables in vitro diagnostics, and pre-clinical nucleic acid-based therapeutic drug candidates in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's supply chain security and product authentication solutions include SigNature molecular tags that are ingredients used to fortify brand protection efforts and strengthen supply chain security, as well as mark, track, and convict criminals; SigNature T molecular tags, which are tagging and authentication systems for use in brand protection efforts and raw material source compliance programs; and fiberTyping, a test of native cotton fiber DNA.

