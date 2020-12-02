Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) Short Interest Up 999.4% in November

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 955,400 shares, an increase of 999.4% from the October 31st total of 86,900 shares. Approximately 25.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

In other news, major shareholder Kevin C. Tang acquired 174,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.73 per share, for a total transaction of $3,961,316.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Kevin C. Tang acquired 636,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.35 per share, with a total value of $9,136,286.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APVO. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $308,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 20.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ APVO opened at $44.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.74. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.94 and a 52 week high of $60.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.44, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 4.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.79 million, a PE ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 2.52.

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.05) by ($0.10). As a group, research analysts forecast that Aptevo Therapeutics will post -8.78 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on APVO. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aptevo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Aptevo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Aptevo Therapeutics Company Profile

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, commercialization, and sale of novel oncology and hematology therapeutics in the United States. Its marketed product includes IXINITY, a coagulation factor IX therapeutic indicated in adults and children 12 years of age and older with hemophilia B for control and prevention of bleeding episodes, and management of bleeding during operations.

