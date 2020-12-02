Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) PT Lowered to $10.00

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) had its target price decreased by analysts at HC Wainwright from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 199.40% from the company’s current price.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Arcadia Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th.

Get Arcadia Biosciences alerts:

RKDA opened at $3.34 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.43. The firm has a market cap of $36.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of -0.70. Arcadia Biosciences has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $6.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 3.12.

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The basic materials company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.06). Arcadia Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,973.82% and a negative return on equity of 175.11%. Equities analysts forecast that Arcadia Biosciences will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arcadia Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 28.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 3,052 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Arcadia Biosciences by 263.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 11,843 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Arcadia Biosciences by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardsley Advisory Partners LP acquired a new position in Arcadia Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. 4.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arcadia Biosciences

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc, a consumer-driven agricultural technology company, engages in developing various crop productivity traits primarily in hemp, wheat, and soybean. The company's crop productivity traits are designed to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients, health and wellness products, and their viability for industrial applications.

Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Arcadia Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcadia Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.